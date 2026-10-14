ODM Asks Kenyans to Give Oburu Oginga Time to Recover

The family of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has asked Kenyans to stop spreading unverified reports about his health and allow him time to recover.

In a statement dated Tuesday, October 13, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale said the family was deeply hurt by the rumours.

“The family of the ODM Party Leader Sen. (Dr) Oburu Oginga is devastated by the continued spreading of FAKE News relating to his health,” Etale said.

He said the Siaya Senator is resting after several weeks of treatment, both abroad and in Kenya. The statement did not say what he is being treated for.

“Daktari Oburu is equally disturbed by the FAKE news,” Etale said.

The party said Oburu hopes those sharing the reports will let him get better before returning to public life.

“As he takes time to rest and recuperates after several weeks of treatment both abroad and locally, he wishes that the section of Kenyans who are happily spreading the news will give him time to recover fully, regain his health and energy and then return to active life soon,” the party said.

Etale acknowledged the right to freedom of expression but urged people to use it responsibly.

“Whereas we enjoy the freedoms that give us the latitude to express ourselves freely, as citizens of Kenya, we must do it responsibly and with respect for other people,” he said.

“Let us refrain from spreading false information aimed at causing agony and pain to others,” he added.

The statement follows weeks of social media talk that Oburu had died. His office dismissed those claims last week, saying he was “well, safe, and in good spirits.” Oburu has missed several public events, including the handover of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo on October 7. A statement read by his son, Jaoko Oburu, said he was on a forced rest and would resume active life after talking to his doctors.

ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo also moved to calm the speculation. She said Oburu was recovering well and could be discharged soon.

“In fact, he’s headed home either today or tomorrow,” she said, adding that people seeking likes and views online “will be disappointed because he’s up, he’s well, he’s fine.”

She also said ill health can affect anyone.

“Everybody, including you and me, our health is not static. You can be under the weather anytime,” Omanyo said.