ODM Chair John Mbadi Summoned By IEBC To Explain Why Mariga Was Attacked In Kibra

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi after Jubilee Party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga filed a complaint over attack on his supporters.

In his complaint to the IEBC, Mariga claims the violent scenes witnessed in one of his rallies on Saturday, October 12 was orchestrated by ODM supporters acting on the party’s leadership.

He alleges that last Saturday’s incident was a culmination of a series of “well calculated, planned and executed violence” against his supporters.

Mbadi is now required to file the party’s response to the accusations within the next 24 hours and appear at the IEBC headquarters on Friday, October 18.

“Take notice that the hearing of the complaint shall be on Friday, 18th October 2019 at 10am at the commission’s Boardroom, 6th floor… Should you fail to file a response and enter an appearance within the time mentioned above the complaint will be heard and determined in your absence,” said IEBC in a statement issued on Tuesday.

During the last Saturday incident, Mariga was forced to flee after his campaign convoy was pelted with stones.

Jubilee Party politicians condemned the violence witnessed in Kibra on Saturday calling for the disqualification of ODM candidate in the forthcoming by-election in the constituency.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa accused Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati of allegedly being behind the violence accusing him of inciting youths to stoning McDonald Mariga’s campaign convoy.

“We want to compete on the platform of peace and let all candidates and parties embrace peace. Kibra people will then decide who they want,” said Mr Ichung’wa.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir blamed Mr Arati of allegedly paying the youths Sh500 and alcohol to attack Mariga.

He called on IEBC to disqualify ODM party candidate Bernard Okoth over the violence saying they will write to the Independent Electoral and boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the violence.

