News

ODM Clarifies Viral Letter Claiming Governor Orengo’s Resignation

By

Published

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo.

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed a viral letter claiming the resignation of Siaya Governor James Orengo.

In a statement on Monday, ODM flagged the letter, which was addressed to the Speaker of the Siaya County Assembly and copied to the Deputy Governor, the Council of Governors, and ODM leader Raila Odinga, as fake.

“We can authoritatively state the letter below us is FAKE. Ignore it and FOCUS,” the ODM party said on the X platform.

The fake letter claimed that personal health challenges was the reason for the alleged resignation of the Siaya Governor, which it alleges was done in consultation with his family.

“This decision has been necessitated by personal health challenges that require my full and immediate attention. After extensive consultation with my family and medical professionals, it has become clear that I am unable to continue to discharge the demanding duties and responsibilities of the Governor’s office to the best of my ability,” the fake letter claimed.

The reports about Orengo’s resignation come amid speculations about his continued absence from the public. The Siaya Governor has not been seen in public for over a month despite his social media account being active.

Also Read: Orengo: I Have Worked With All President – Kenya Is on a Dangerous Trajectory

