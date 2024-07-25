ODM CS Nominees Don’t Have Blessings Of The Party- Sifuna

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna now claims that ODM members who have been nominated to the Cabinet don’t have the blessings of the party.

Speaking on Thursday, July 25, Sifuna said the nominees were joining the Kenya Kwanza government in their individual capacities.

“Our ODM priorities have never changed. We are a pro-people party. The nominees do not have the blessings of the party. The proposition that we gave a party is that they are going to join the government in their individual capacities and we don’t begrudge them. I wish them well,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator went on to insist that the ODM party had not joined the Ruto government, saying that he sits in the party organs and there was no decision for four ODM members to join the government.

“ODM has not joined the government. As the Secretary General of ODM, I sit in all organs of the party and as SG of ODM, I am the spokesperson of all those organs of the party. There is no decision of any organ of ODM that I sit in to join the Ruto government,” Sifuna added.

On Wednesday, President Ruto named the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries to his government.

The ten CS nominees included four close allies of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

The Odinga allies included; Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSME Development), John Mbadi (National Treasury), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

This came hours after the ODM party denied reports that it was in talks with President Ruto to form the government of National Unity.

Also Read: President Ruto Nominates Joho, Oparanya, 2 Other Raila Allies To Cabinet