ODM Declares Stand On Muguka Ban in Coastal Counties

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has declared support for Kilifi, Mombasa, and Taita Taveta counties’ decision to ban the sale of muguka.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 29, the Raila Odinga-led party lauded governors Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Gideon Mung’aro, and Andrew Mwadime for being at the forefront in the campaign against drug abuse at the Coast.

“Governor Nassir has been courageous enough to follow the talk with action in making the bold mave prohibiting the entry, transport, sale, and distribution of muguka within Mombasa County. Governor Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi) and Andrew Mwadime (Taita Taveta) have taken similar action,” read the statement.

At the same time, the ODM party criticized President William Ruto’s stand on the sale and use of Muguka.

“We note with concern the silence of the so-called champions of a sober country, keen on fighting alcohol abuse in their political backyards but quiet when Muguka ravages the young people of the Coast.

“It is also unfortunate to see none other than President William Ruto himself polarizing and politicizing the war against the drug menace in Mombasa by attempting to countermand the decision taken by the three county governments and pledging public funds to ensure our youth have unrestricted access to Muguka essentially.

The opposition party further faulted the raid on Governor Abdulswamad’s radio station by KRA officials over tax arrears.

The Mombasa Governor on May 22 said no motor vehicles carrying the products would be allowed entry into the county.

His move was followed by his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung’aro and Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime.

However the Embu High Court on Tuesday suspended the ban on imposed by the three counties until July 8, 2024.

