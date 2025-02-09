ODM Declares Stand On President Ruto’s Move To Abolish ID Vetting

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has opposed President William Ruto’s move to sign an executive order abolishing the requirements for certain citizens from the border counties of the Northeastern region to be vetted before obtaining national identity cards.

In a statement on Sunday, ODM asked the Head of State to revoke the executive order noting the process should have been done in accordance with the law.

“We urge HE Dr. William Ruto, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya to rescind his decision to abolish vetting and verification of applications for Identity Cards in Northern Kenya and other border counties, and have the process done professionally and in accordance with the law,” ODM stated.

This comes after Interim ODM Party leader Peter Anyang Nyong’o directed ODM members to table the matter in Parliament when sessions resume next week.

”I would like MPs to go to Parliament and make it very clear that any move by anybody, I do not want to mention names, to begin confusing citizenship on our borders when we know these are our counties and make a problem for any county which is a border county. That is completely unconstitutional,” he stated.

Governor Nyong’o pointed out that President Ruto should have consulted the devolved units before issuing the directive.

Ruto on Wednesday signed a proclamation scrapping a 60-year-old vetting requirement for people living near border points.

Vetting became a security requirement for issuing identity cards and birth certificates in Northern Kenya after the Shifta insurgency of the 1960s.

The President’s move to remove the requirement has met opposition from a section of leaders including Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya who warned that relaxing these measures could have serious security implications for the country.

“This is not something to play populist politics with. It may sound nice, but the consequences will be dire. And I’m saying this as someone who understands security very well. I don’t have a PhD in it, but from experience, I know this will cause problems,” said Natembeya.

Also Read: Why President Ruto Is Wrong About Scraping ID Vetting [Opinion] – Concerned Kenyan