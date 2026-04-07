ODM Defends CS Wandayi, Kinyanjui Over Sh4.8 Fuel Scandal

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has come out to defend Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Trade counterpart Lee Kinyanjui over the Sh4.8 billion fuel scandal.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the party cautioned against what it termed as premature politicisation of the scandal, warning leaders against engaging in public accusations that could derail the investigation.

“Attempts at public lynching of cabinet secretaries Lee Kinyanjui and Opiyo Wandayi, who are not accounting officers, as some leaders are attempting, will only derail the investigations and politicise the scam as we Kenyans are wont to do,” read the statement in part.

The Oburu Oginga-led party, however, said that if investigations find the two CSs culpable, they must be ready to account for their actions.

“However, should professional investigations place responsibility on their actions, then there must be no sacred cows,” the party stated.

ODM further reiterated that the fight against corruption remains a central pillar of its 10-point agenda with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), emphasizing that the government’s handling of the scandal will be a key test of its commitment to accountability and good governance.

“The seriousness with which this administration confronts this vice will be the true measure of its commitment to integrity, accountability, and good governance. The Kenyan people expect and deserve nothing less,” the statement read.

At the same time, ODM welcomed the swift response by investigative authorities, noting that the prompt initiation of inquiries sends a clear message that tolerance for corruption is waning.

The party also commended President William Ruto for ensuring that the investigations are conducted in a professional, transparent, and expeditious manner, free from interference.

“ODM takes the firm and unequivocal position that every public officer found culpable, regardless of their rank, office, or political persuasion, must be held fully accountable. The fight against corruption cannot be selective; it must be comprehensive, impartial, and relentless,” ODM added.

This comes after leaked documents from the Ministry of Energy allegedly linked CS Wandayi and Kinyanjui to the fuel importation scandal.

The documents revealed that Wandayi and Kinyanhui were privy to the irregular importation of a fuel consignment, which was procured outside the government-to-government framework with Gulf suppliers and failed to meet Kenya’s quality standards.