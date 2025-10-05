ODM Dismisses Claims on Raila Odinga’s Health

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed social media reports that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is unwell.

In a statement on Sunday, October 5, Odinga’s spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, accused Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa of spreading falsehoods regarding Odinga’s health.

“The political formation of impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his struggling team of Kalonzo Musyoka and Eugene Wamalwa are on a familiar campaign of misinformation on the health of former Prime Minister and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga,” Onyango said.

Onyango clarified that the ODM leader is in good health and only travelled out of the country on Friday, October 3, evening.

“Hon. Raila travelled out of the country on Friday evening—one of the many trips he has made this year, and definitely not the last.

“He definitely did not travel to Europe as picked from bloggers and broadcast by some media houses. He is not indisposed, as prayed for by his frustrated opponents,” he stated.

Further, Onyango pointed out that the ODM leader has always been transparent about his health, and if he was ailing, he would have made it public as he had done in previous instances.

“Raila has a strong tradition of being open and generous with the country on matters of his health. He told the country that he was undergoing a procedure when he was hospitalized as a sitting Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya in June 2010.

“He told the country that he was diagnosed with COVID and hospitalized as Opposition leader in 2021. He would do the same today were he to be in the health situation his opponents wish,” Onyango added.

On Friday and Saturday, rumours had gone viral on social media, with many users claiming that Odinga was in critical condition.

The rumors about Raila’s health arose following his absence from the public eye for nearly two weeks.