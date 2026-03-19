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ODM Dismisses Notice Endorsing Babu Owino for Secretary General Position

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Oburu Oginga

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed a viral notice circulating online claiming the party has endorsed Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino for the position of Secretary General.

In a statement on Thursday, March 19, the ODM Party flagged the viral notice as fake.

The Oburu Oginga-led party noted that the party leader does not sign notices of NDCs for any other meetings of the party.

The ODM party also said notice of such a meeting cannot be under 21 days.

“The Party Leader does not sign notices NDC/SDC or any other meeting of the party. A notice of a meeting of such a magnitude cannot be under 21 days.

“The Daily Nation newspaper has no record of publishing the purported notice. Fake on arrival,” the party stated.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga also distanced himself from the document, stating that neither he nor the party had issued such a notice.

“This publication is fake. As the Party Leader of ODM, I have not issued any such statement, and no such content has appeared in any newspaper,” he said.

The notice, which has since been flagged as fake, purported to outline an agenda for a purported special delegates meeting.

Among the items listed on the agenda of the meeting were proposals to create an additional deputy party leader position for Winnie Odinga and to endorse Babu Owino as Secretary General.

Meanwhile, the ODM party will hold an NDC on March 27, 2026, in Nairobi County.

In a notice, ODM acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said the NDC will address key internal party matters, including ratification of leadership decisions and constitutional resolutions.

The NDC will bring together all members of the National Executive Committee, the party’s Parliamentary Group, as well as members of the Council of Governors and Deputy Governors affiliated with ODM.

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