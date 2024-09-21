ODM Goes After DP Gachagua After Controversial Remarks On President Ruto’s Gov’t

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after his controversial sentiments against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Saturday ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga accused DP Gachagua of scheming to divert the attention of Kenyans from serious national matters.

“When anybody from the presidency comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will be hearing from the deputy president about how they are addressing these challenges,” Wanga stated.

Wanga went on to claim that Gachagua’s anger at the government stemmed from President William Ruto’s decision to appoint some opposition politicians to his administration.

“The bitterness is arising from the fact that other people who are not considered shareholders by the deputy president have now come forward to participate in this company that is called Kenya,” Wanga alleged.

The Homa Bay Governor urged the DP to focus on the real issues affecting Kenyans, such as the changes facing fishermen in Lake Victoria, the struggling sugar cane industry in Western Kenya, and the need to create jobs, rather than focusing on a single region.

“We are taken aback and surprised that the DP spoke on national television about issues like who was removed from which WhatsApp group. This is not our country’s priority. Kenya is for all of us, and everyone must have a chance to participate in national building. The DP must realize that he is the leader of the entire country, not just one region,” she stated.

Further, she dismissed any impeachment plans targeting DP Gachagua saying the ODM leadership is unaware of the plot.

However, Wanga reiterated that any member of parliament can table a motion and if so, the caucus will meet and deal with it.

“We know nothing about the impeachment as a part. We know nothing,” she said.

