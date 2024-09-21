Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM Goes After DP Gachagua After Controversial Remarks On President Ruto’s Gov’t

By

Published

unnamed

Raila and Ruto

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after his controversial sentiments against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking on Saturday ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga accused DP Gachagua of scheming to divert the attention of Kenyans from serious national matters.

“When anybody from the presidency comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will be hearing from the deputy president about how they are addressing these challenges,” Wanga stated.

Wanga went on to claim that Gachagua’s anger at the government stemmed from President William Ruto’s decision to appoint some opposition politicians to his administration.

“The bitterness is arising from the fact that other people who are not considered shareholders by the deputy president have now come forward to participate in this company that is called Kenya,” Wanga alleged.

The Homa Bay Governor urged the DP to focus on the real issues affecting Kenyans, such as the changes facing fishermen in Lake Victoria, the struggling sugar cane industry in Western Kenya, and the need to create jobs, rather than focusing on a single region.

“We are taken aback and surprised that the DP spoke on national television about issues like who was removed from which WhatsApp group. This is not our country’s priority. Kenya is for all of us, and everyone must have a chance to participate in national building. The DP must realize that he is the leader of the entire country, not just one region,” she stated.

Further, she dismissed any impeachment plans targeting DP Gachagua saying the ODM leadership is unaware of the plot.

However, Wanga reiterated that any member of parliament can table a motion and if so, the caucus will meet and deal with it.

“We know nothing about the impeachment as a part. We know nothing,” she said.

Also Read: Sakaja Hits Out At DP Gachagua Over Relocation of Traders

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020