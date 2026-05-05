ODM Hits Back at Orengo Over KSh 350M Legal Tussle

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed Siaya Governor James Orengo’s claim that he personally initiated a key case involving the Political Parties Fund.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, the ODM Party said the case was filed following a resolution by the National Executive Committee.

“We have noted the claim by Gov. James Orengo that he personally initiated the matter. With respect, that position is not accurate.

“The true position as borne out by the Party’s records, is that the National Executive Committee deliberated on the issue and formally resolved that the case be filed on behalf of the Party,” read the statement in part.

The party noted that Orengo was engaged as a senior member to provide legal services on a pro bono basis, but he instead introduced the firm of Julie Soweto, which eventually filed the petition.

ODM said the move altered the nature of the engagement from a pro bono arrangement to a contractual legal agreement.

“However, instead of instituting the proceedings through his own law firm, he conveniently introduced the firm of Ms. Julie Soweto, which ultimately filed the petition.

“From that point, the character of the engagement shifted from what had been understood as a pro bono undertaking into a contractual legal arrangement,” ODM said.

Following ODM’s success in the High Court in 2016 and later in the Court of Appeal in 2018, the party says demands for legal fees emerged.

According to the party, Soweto’s law firm was paid Ksh40 million, a development ODM says caught party leaders by surprise, including the late party leader Raila Odinga.

“There was nothing ‘PRO-BONO’. The documentary trail in this regard is clear and verifiable, and Hon. Orengo has personally received these payments. There is evidence to that effect,” the statement read.

Further, the party said it is now involved in an ongoing High Court dispute with the Soweto firm over claims exceeding Ksh350 million for legal representation.

“As a Senior Counsel, Gov. Orengo should know that he is bound by the Professional Ethics standards of Advocate-Client confidentiality.

“But the very least act we expect of him is also to acknowledge that he was paid for the legal services he rendered, which was against the initial agreement of providing pro bono services to the party he so much ‘loves and cares’ about,” ODM added.

On Monday, Orengo hit out at the ODM faction allied to Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga after they demanded that the government pay the Ksh12 billion owed to the party to facilitate its activities.

Governor Orengo said he personally initiated the political funding case, which secured Ksh12 billion for the ODM party.