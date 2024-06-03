ODM Issues Warning To MPs Planning To Attend Wetang’ula’s Meeting

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has cautioned members of parliament against attending National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s meeting slated for Monday June 3.

In a letter to MPs from Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, and Vihiga counties, the Raila Odinga-led party threatened to take action on members who will attend the meeting.

Wetang’ula has invited Western leaders for a meeting at his home in Kabuchai, Bungoma County whose agenda is not yet known.

“I am instructed by the party leadership to inform you that attendance of such a meeting shall be subject to the ODM constitution Article 12 (1) (c) and lead to being deemed to have resigned from party membership,” ODM Party executive director Oduor Ong’wen said in a letter to MPs.

Ford Kenya Organising Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu downplayed ODM’s threats saying the meeting is aimed at fostering Luyha unity.

“It is a continuation of the meetings he has been holding with leaders from the community irrespective of their parties to promote Luyia unity, I don’t know why they are reading so much into this yet freedom of association is enshrined in our constitution,” said Mandu.

Wetang’ula has in recent days been holding fund drives in Western attended by MPs and MCAs from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

ODM elected leaders and other Azimio allied politicians from the Western have been gravitating towards the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The National Assembly Speaker’s meeting comes after President William Ruto completed his four-day tour to the region which hosted the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday.

On Sunday the Head of State attended a church service together with Western leaders in Kimilili before he left for Nairobi where he later jetted out of the country for Korea.

