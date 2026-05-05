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ODM MP Jared Okello Mourns Mother as Party Sends Condolences

Vincent Olando

Published

Nyando Member of Parliament Jared Okello is mourning the loss of his mother, Mama Dorcas Okello, who passed away earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders, supporters, and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In a statement released on Tuesday, ODM confirmed the death of the family matriarch, noting that she died on the night of May 4. The party described the loss as a difficult moment for the lawmaker, who also serves as a member of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Jared Okello, a member of our National Executive Committee, following the passing of the family matriarch, Mama Doris Okello,” the party said. “We pray to God to guide the family and give them strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time of grief. May the soul of Mama Doris rest in peace.”

Preliminary reports indicate that Mama Dorcas passed away after a short illness.

Many Kenyans described the late as a strong and devoted matriarch who played a central role in her family. Supporters and constituents also expressed solidarity with the legislator during the period of mourning.

“During this period of sorrow, we stand in solidarity with the Okello family and pray that they may find comfort, strength, and peace in the memories they shared,” read one condolence message shared online.

The passing of Okello’s mother comes barely a week after another senior figure within ODM, Richard Onyonka, also lost his mother, highlighting a period of grief within the party’s ranks. Senator Onyonka had described his late mother as a pillar of strength and a woman of deep faith and humility.

Okello, who is serving his second term as Nyando MP since his election in 2017, has been an active voice within ODM, particularly in recent discussions around political cooperation and national unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

As the family prepares for burial arrangements, leaders and supporters continue to send messages of comfort, urging the legislator to remain strong during this difficult time.

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