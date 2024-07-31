ODM Nominates New Minority Leader and Minority Whip 

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has nominated Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed as the new Minority Leader in the National Assembly replacing Opiyo Wandayi.

The decision was arrived at during a Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

The ODM party also nominated Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo as the new Minority Whip taking over from Junet Mohamed.

Similarly, the party picked Saboti MP Caleb Amisii to take up the role of Chair PAC left vacant by John Mbadi and lastly Hon. Oundo to take up the seat of Vice Chair PIC.

“In the wake of the vacancies occasioned by the nominations, the Party shall be embarking on wide consultations amongst its membership in order to fill those vacancies,” ODM stated.

At the same time the party announced it had received resignation letters of Mbadi, Wandayi, Hassan Joho, Beatrice Moe and Wycliffe Oparanga who were nominated to Cabinet.

“The party has officially released its officials who were recently tapped by President William Ruto for national duty as Cabinet secretaries.

“I confirm that I have received the resignations of Hon John Mbadi as National Chairperson, Hon Opiyo Wandayi as Secretary for Political Affairs, H.E Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho as Deputy Party Leaders, and Beatrice Askul Moe as a member of the Party Elections Committee,” ODM SG Edwin Sifuna stated.

Further ODM dismissed allegations of entering an agreement with President William Ruto’s governemnt despite four of its members being nominated into the cabinet.

“We reiterate that there is no agreement of any nature between ODM and Kenya Kwanza. ODM therefore remains a member of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition and will continue to play its opposition role alongside other parties to push for accountability, transparency and equity in governance and public affairs,” Sifuna added.

Also Read: Kalonzo Orders Wiper MPs To Reject ODM CS Nominees During Vetting