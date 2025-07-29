ODM Party Forms Technical Team to Address MoU with UDA

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has established a technical committee to work jointly with their counterparts from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in overseeing the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ODM party expressed its support for the broad-based governance agreement with the ruling UDA party.

“The party supports the position of Party Leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to stabilise the country and create an enabling environment for Kenyans to address their concerns through democratic and constitutional means.

“In order to expedite the implementation of the 10-point agenda of the MoU, ODM will constitute a technical team to work with UDA counterparts as part of the political infrastructure to assist with the implementation of the agreement,” ODM SG Edwin Sifuna stated.

According to the party, the team will focus on political and institutional reforms and provide technical expertise on agreed priorities, including the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

The party also welcomed the government’s recent allocation of Ksh415 billion to counties, but insisted it would continue advocating for an increase to at least Ksh450 billion.

“We acknowledge the allocation of Ksh415 billion to counties as an improvement on the previous disbursement, but we will continue pushing for the raising of the allocation to a minimum of Ksh450 billion or more,” Sifuna stated.

Further, ODM reiterated its demand for the immediate transfer of all devolved functions to county governments and the resolution of pending issues.

