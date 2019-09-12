ODM Party In A SH 2B Rebranding Exercise As It Sends Its Entire Secretariat Home

The ODM Party has embarked on a revamping exercise that will see the political outfit re brand and overhaul its entire system as well as machinery as it readies for 2022. In an exclusive report seen by KDRTV, the party has set aside 2B shillings which it intends to splash in this exercise which is meant to inject new energy in the party, from the grassroots to its top most control organs. Already, ODM having the final touches on its 120M new Headquarters in Lavington as it is set to relocate from the current Orange House along Menelik Road in Kilimani Area, Nairobi.

The overhaul is a 2022 re branding strategy as implied by an internal task force which found the secretariat moribund and the center of corruption and bungled nominations. The new party headquarters puts ODM in a league of its own as probably the only local political party with its own premises.

The party overhaul and putting in place new systems expected next month, is being discussed by the Secretariat Management Committee (SMC) — a new organ formed last June. The current secretariat staff are expected to exit by November when the party will recruit fresh professionals. Those likely to be shown the door include executive director Oduor Ong’wen who has been at the helm for five years.

The other long-serving directors are Joshua Kawino (finance and administration), Philip Etale (communication), Wafula Buke (political affairs and strategy) and Rosemary Kariuki (director of membership, recruitment and retention).

The party is said to have terminated Buke’s contract under unclear circumstances. Insiders privy to the ongoing high-profile deliberations say the current staff will be free to reapply for positions. Successful applicants will be given clear job descriptions and regularly appraised.

To attract and retain high calibre staff, ODM last month rolled out a provident fund scheme to be managed by Britam Insurance for its employees. Employees will have 7.5 per cent of their earnings channelled to the insurer with a similar percentage from the employer.

“These are some of the things we have undertaken to motivate staff and ensure their future is secured and to make the jobs competitive,” a source familiar with Orange House affairs said.

He said they want professionals to run the secretariat. “Even if they are going to be members of ODM, they must be professionals. Look at this issue of party register, which was a mess in the Kibra primary. It is because of either incompetence or people who lack integrity,” the high-placed source said.

A recent internal audit singled out the secretariat as one of the crucial organs which have failed in their mandate and contributed largely to the worrying dwindling fortunes of the Orange party.

The shocking task force report by the Catherine Mumma-led team and touted as the party’s moment of truth, heavily indicted the secretariat.

It said the secretariat is completely out of touch with the grassroots membership and has resorted to relying on “figureheads to obtain grassroots’ intelligence”.

“ODM party primaries have been described as the party’s biggest vice. Party elections are thought to lack credibility and do not meet the standard of being free, fair and democratic,” the report reads.

“The party structures, especially the NEC, the NEB and the secretariat, have been blamed for conducting their business in a manner that is not transparent and accountable and are thought to be in the business of deliberately staging the chaotic and violent elections as a way of facilitating favourites to end up as nominees of ODM for the general elections,” the report concluded.

