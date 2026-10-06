ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga Dismisses Death Reports, Says He Is Safe and in Good Spirits

ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that he had died, assuring the public that he is alive, safe and in good spirits.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the Office of the ODM Party Leader described the reports as “malicious, unfounded fake news and propaganda” and urged Kenyans to rely on official communication channels for information about his health.

“We wish to assure the general public, members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the people of Siaya County, and the entire nation that Dr. Oburu Oginga is well, safe, and in good spirits,” the statement said.

The clarification came after claims about Oburu’s alleged death spread across social media, including a post by blogger Maverick Aoko, who at around 7 pm claimed on X that “Oburu Odinga youth leader is dead!”

Oburu’s secretariat said the ODM leader was preparing his official speech for the handover ceremony of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi when the claims were circulating online.

The office acknowledged that Oburu has been following doctors’ instructions to rest and limit strenuous physical engagements. However, it said the reduced physical activity had not stopped him from keeping track of party and national affairs.

“While Dr Oburu continues to observe strict directives from his doctors to take a forced rest and limit heavy physical engagements, he remains fully updated, mentally alert, and deeply engaged in key party and national matters,” the statement said.

The secretariat also condemned the spread of what it described as false information, saying social media platforms should not be used to cause unnecessary distress to individuals, their families and the public.

“Free speech and open media are pillars of our democracy, but they must never be perverted into tools for malice, character assassination, and causing unnecessary distress to families and the public,” the statement said.

The Office of the Party Leader further said it was consulting the party leadership on possible legal action over the reports.

“We are in communication with the party leadership to handle the matter legally,” the statement noted.

The office urged members of the public and the media to disregard unverified claims and instead seek information through official channels.

Oburu, the elder brother of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, took over as ODM Party Leader following Raila’s death and was elected Siaya Senator in the 2022 General Election.