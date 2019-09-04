ODM Party Rules Out Possibility Of Direct Nomination, Assures Supporters Nominations Must Be Carried Out In Kibra

The ODM Party has ruled out any possibilities of giving a direct nomination to any of its aspirants in the Kibra By-election. This follows reports that the party leader, Raila Odinga was contemplating to meet all the 11 hopefuls ho have declared their interest in the seat, and have them reach a consensus to support one of them. All the other parties, including Amani National Congress (ANC) and ruling Jubilee Party have both given their candidates direct tickets, and it has been rumored ODM will go the same route.

Ignore the lead story on the @TheStarKenya. We are ready for the nomination exercise in Kibra this Saturday 7th Sept. 2019 at all @IEBCKenya gazetted polling stations. All candidates who were cleared for the nominations are also ready for the exercise. It is all systems go. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 4, 2019

The story claims a team formed by the party will tomorrow brief the CMC of its progress, with a proposal for the party to abandon universal suffrage top on the agenda.

“About three members were tasked to speak directly to the candidates and brief them on the need for consensus. We can’t say with certainty at this moment that there is a decision to drop universal suffrage. A decision will be made on Thursday,” the story claims a senior ODM official said. Among the aspirants who have declared their interest in the party’s ticket are Awino Christone Odhiambo, Orero Peter Ochieng’Sine, Tony Ogola Sira, Ojijo Reuben William, Ayako Oguwa, Stephen Okello Okoth, Bernard Otieno Obayi and Obaricks Eric Ochieng. Others are Owino Brian Shem, Millar John Otieno, Musungu Benson and Owade Lumumba Patrick.

ODM has urged the media to stop running deceptive and incorrect stories which have the ability to cause division and tension within the party, as well as the aspirants and compromise the nominations process.

The media should stop their speculative tendencies that are aimed at causing unnecessary friction and tension. We have channels of communication within the party and any information needed for dissemination should be sought from the SG, ED or the Director of Communications. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 4, 2019

The party further confirmed that the nominations are on as scheduled. It has urged is supporters in Kibra to show up in their respective polling stations on Saturday to take part in the nominations which will pick the candidate to use the ODM ticket in the November 7th By elections.

We urge our supporters and members of the party in Kibra Constituency as well as our candidates for the party ticket to prepare for the nominations exercise on Saturday, they should carry their ID & membership card to participate > P.E. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 4, 2019

