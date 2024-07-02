ODM Party To Recall 6 MPs

Connect with us

The Orange Democratic Party has announced that it will begin the process of recalling MPs who voted in favour of the 2024 Finance Bill.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 2, ODM said the 6 MPs have repeatedly violated the oath and wishes of the electorate.

The 6 lawmakers comprise of  Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Kanchory Memusi (Kajiado Central), Benard Masaka (Ikolomani) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

“That the ODM Party shall initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies in light of the current office holders’ repeated violation of their sacred oath and the wishes of the electorate. Gem, Bondo, Navakholo, Kajiado Central, Ikolomani and Suba South,” ODM stated.

Meanwhile, the opposition party called on President William Ruto to order police to stop using excessive force over the deaths of some protesters.

The Raila Odinga-led party noted that the government should take full responsibility for all deaths, injuries and destruction of property resulting from the violent suppression of peaceful protests.

“The President must publicly direct his security organs to forthwith cease the ongoing abductions; an exercise we believe is being undertaken with the full approval of the State. He must account for and order the release of all detainees abducted by his security agencies,” ODM stated.

The opposition party also said the events of 25 June amounted to a vote of no confidence in the Kenyatta government.

The ODM Party called on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to speed up investigations into allegations of police mass murder in Githurai and Rongai.

“In our view, what happened on the 25th of June 2024 amounted to a vote of no confidence in the regime. It is clear this fact is totally lost on Ruto. It is reflected in his petulant proposals on how we manage our economy following the rejection of his tax bill,” ODM added.

