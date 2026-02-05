ODM Rejects Azimio la Umoja Leadership Changes

The ODM Party has rejected recent changes in the Azimio la Umoja coalition leadership.

In a letter to the Registrar of Political Parties, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said the process to change the Azimio leadership violated the coalition’s founding agreement.

Ong’wen argued that the Azimio Coalition Deed of Agreement provides that the Coalition Council is made up of 11 members and the Secretary-General representing the Secretariat, and that any appointment or removal must be done collectively by the leaders of the constituent parties.

“Our attention has been drawn to a meeting of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council held on Monday, 2nd February 2026, which purported to effect changes to the leadership of the Coalition, including the position of Secretary General.

“A plain and literal reading of Article $6(A)(1)$ of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deed of Agreement leaves no ambiguity as to how the membership of the Coalition Council is constituted and the manner in which appointments or removals are to be effected,” read the statement.

Ong’wen pointed out that ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga was neither informed of nor involved in the purported leadership changes.

On that basis, he argued that the meeting and its resolutions were ultra vires, in direct contravention of the governing agreement, and therefore null and void.

The ODM Executive Director asked the Registrar of Political Parties to halt any steps arising from the meeting until the law and the coalition agreement are fully observed

“In the circumstances, we formally request your office to suspend and freeze any action arising from the said meeting pending strict compliance with the Deed of Agreement and the applicable legal framework,” he added.

On Tuesday, Azimio appointed former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the new party leader, replacing the late Raila Odinga.

On the other hand, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed was dropped from the Azimio Secretary General position.

Junet was replaced by Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi in the position.