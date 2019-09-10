ODM Unveils Benard Imran Okoth As Its Candidate, Tells Rivals To Prepare For A Humiliating Defeat

The ODM Party this afternoon unveiled Imran Okoth, Ken Okoth’s younger brother as its candidate for the November 7th By-election.Flanked by the party leader Raila Odinga and other top party members, Okoth was handed the party’s certificate after emerging winner in the primaries which were held on Saturday. Imran will face of Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga, Eliud Owalo of ANC and other candidates.

Joined @TheODMparty members in attendance at Orange House as Bernard Imran Okoth was officially presented with his certificate after last weekend's nominations exercise and it's now all systems go! #MbelePamoja pic.twitter.com/ISb4VpNLGa — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 10, 2019

While speaking during the ceremony, ODM leader Raila Odinga congratulated Imran Okoth for winning the nominations and also praised the remaining aspirants for conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner during the nominations. Other parties especially Jubilee and ANC had expected to capitalize on sham nominations in the party to make sure ODM loses in the poll.

”I would like to congratulate Imran and other candidates on how they conducted themselves during the nominations. That was a symbol of the democratic principles ODM Party adheres to,” Raila said.

ODM Director of elections and Minority Whip in the national assembly told the party’s opponents that they were dreaming, if they though ODM was going to lose Kibra, like it did in Embakasi South and Ugenya by elections. Junet, who is also the MP for Suna East told candidates for other parties to withdraw their candidates to avoid the impending humiliation by ODM. Junet will be leading the party’s activities in Kibra.

A few moments ago we unveiled our party candidate Mr. Iran Okoth. I urge other parties and contestants to drop out of this race. Mr. Imran Okoth has impeccable record in the constituency, having been the CDF Manager during the reign of Hon. Ken Okoth. #VoteForImran #ODM #Kibra pic.twitter.com/8RucwT4DCg — Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) September 10, 2019

Also, all the remaining aspirants who lost the party’s nominations on Saturday have vowed to throw their weight behind Imran Okoth to ensure the party clinches the seat. Kibra MP slot fell vacant after the area MP, Ken Okoth, who is Imran Okoth’s brother died of cancer last month.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Imran Okoth and Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga are Tuesday set to present their nomination papers for the Kibra Parliamentary by-election to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The two seen as leading contenders for the November 7 race will present their candidatures at 12pm on Tuesday.

