ODPP Declines to Charge Blogger Arrested Over False Publication Against DIG Eliud Lagat

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has declined to charge Kisii-based blogger Kevin Moinde over a social media post where he allegedly criticised Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

In a statement on Monday, June 9, the ODPP said it received an investigation file on Moinde, and after going through it, did not find sufficient evidence to charge him.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) acknowledges receipt of the inquiry investigation file on Mr. Kelvin Moinde.

“Upon careful perusal of the inquiry file, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is satisfied that there is no sufficient evidence to charge Mr. Kelvin Moinde. The ODPP remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the law, public interest, and administration of justice,” ODPP stated.

Moinde was arrested in Kisii on Saturday, June 7, and transported to Nairobi, where he was detained at the Kamukunji Police Station.

This comes after Albert Ojwang, who was arrested in Homa Bay over a social media post against DIG Lagat, died under mysterious circumstances.

According to initial reports by the police, the deceased hit his head on the Central Police Station cell wall before his death.

“NPS confirms that Albert Omondi Ojwang was lawfully arrested by DCI detectives for false publication and placed in custody. While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall,” read the statement by the police in part.

“Police officers on duty promptly noticed the injuries and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The death of Ojwang caused widespread public concern, with Kenyans calling for justice and action to be taken against police officers involved.

