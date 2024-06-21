ODPP Gives IPOA 21-Day Ultimatum to Conclude Investigations Into Death of Rex Masai

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conclude investigations into the shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai.

In a statement, ODPP directed IPOA to carry out a comprehensive and thorough investigation of the incident and forward the file.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to carry out thorough and comprehensive investigations into the matter.

“Thereafter, the resultant inquiry file together with the report should be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) not later than twenty-one (21) days from the date hereof,” read the statement in part.

The 29-year-old was allegedly shot by a police officer on Thursday, June 20 during the anti-finance bill demos in Nairobi CBD.

Rex was confirmed dead a few minutes after being rushed to the medical facility in the CBD.

IPOA in a statement on Friday said an investigations team has since established contact with the family of Masai.

“The Authority has documented the death of Masai allegedly as a result of police shooting and several serious injuries suffered by other demonstrators including police officers,” IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said.

The death of Masai sparked outrage on social media on Friday as netizens demanded justice for the fallen young man.

The Azimio coalition has since demanded the resignation of Inspector General Japhet Koome and Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei.

“As Azimio and on behalf of the people, we demand that Inspector General Japheth Koome and Nairobi RegionalCommander Adamson Bunge immediately tender their resignations for failing to protect the peaceful demonstrators,” Azimio said on Friday.

