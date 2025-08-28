ODPP Recommends Charges Against Governor Barchok, Wangamati

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has recommended Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to be charged over corruption.

In a statement on Thursday, DPP Renson Ingonga directed that Governor Barchok be charged with conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The Bomet Governor is accused of receiving Ksh2,750,500 from companies that traded with the county between the financial years 2019/2020 and 2024/2025

“That upon thorough review, I have directed that the following individuals be charged as follows: Hillary Kipngeno Barchok: conflict of interest contrary to section 42(3) as read with section 48 of the anti-corruption and economic crimes act 2003, unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to section 45(1)(a) as read with section 48 of anti-corruption and economic crimes act 2003,” the DPP directed.

Ingonga also directed Wangamati to be charged with conflict of interest over the embezzlement of Ksh70 million during his tenure as Bungoma county boss.

“I have directed that the following individuals be charged as follows: Wycliffe Wangamati, conflict of interest contrary to section 42(3) as read with sections 38 and 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,” Ingonga stated.

Further, the DPP said it received an inquiry file from EACC into allegations of conflict of interest by Kiambu Governor Paul Wamatangi during his tenure as the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Roads and transportation, through the award of tenders by KeNHA and KURA to companies associated with him during the financial years 2018/2019 and 2021/2022

According to Ingonga, EACC recommended Wamatangi be charged with Conflict of Interest, Unlawful acquisition of public property, and Acquisition of Proceeds of Crime.

The DPP, however, said he identified gaps in the case and recommended that the EACC conduct further investigations.

“ I have identified critical evidentiary gaps that need to be covered by way of further investigations. I have therefore directed that the inquiry file be re-submitted to the EACC for further investigations,” Ingonga added.