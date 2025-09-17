Connect with us

ODPP Secures Arrest Warrant for British National Linked to Agnes Wanjiru Murder

Agnes Wanjiru

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has obtained a warrant of arrest against a British national suspected of killing Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki more than a decade ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ODPP said it informed the High Court that evidence gathered links the suspect, a United Kingdom citizen, to the murder.

The ODPP then sought a warrant of arrest to pave the way for extradition proceedings.

Justice Alexander Muteti granted the request, ruling that murder is an extraditable offence and that there was probable cause to institute murder charges against the accused.

In granting the application, Justice Muteti also directed that media outlets must not publish the names of the accused or any witnesses listed.

“Following the ruling, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), represented by Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, OGW, and Head of the Homicide Division Gikui Gichuhi, confirmed that extradition proceedings would now be initiated to ensure the suspect is brought before a Kenyan court,” ODPP stated.

Wanjiru, a 21-year-old freelance hairdresser and mother to a four-month-old infant, disappeared on March 31, 2012, after being last seen at Lions Court Lodge in Nanyuki.

Her body was later discovered in a septic tank at the same lodge on June 5, 2012, sparking national outrage and calls for accountability.

Wanjiru had entered the hotel with British soldiers of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment before her mysterious death.

In 2021, the contents of a WhatsApp group chat involving soldiers of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment were leaked to the press.

They showed some of the soldiers accused of murdering Wanjru mocking her death with memes related to murder, hotels, and septic tanks.

The matter will return to court on 21st October 2025, for further directions.

