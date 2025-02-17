ODPP Takes Action On Prosecutor Arrested for Demanding Ksh50K Bribe

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) has sent Japheth Ouko Mayore Isaboke on compulsory leave after he was arrested while soliciting a bribe.

In a statement on Monday, ODPP said the decision to send the senior prosecutor on leave was within the law.

The ODPP said that it was concerned by the report and added that a full investigation into the matter would provide more information on the case.

“The ODPP undertakes to cooperate with the relevant investigative agency and pledges appropriate action will be undertaken including the decision to prosecute.

“The ODPP remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law, public interest, and the administration of justice,” ODPP stated.

Isaboke was arrested on Sunday in Kilgoris while receiving a bribe from a businessman to fast-track a court case.

He had demanded Ksh 50,000 from the businessman but the amount was negotiated down to Ksh 40,000.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Japheth Ouko Mayore Isaboke, the Principal Prosecution Counsel in charge of ODPP Kilgoris, on allegations of soliciting a Kes50,000 bribe from a businessman in exchange for fast-tracking a court case. The amount was negotiated downwards to Kes40,000,” EACC stated.

According to the commission, the businessman refused to pay the Ksh 40,000 bribe and reported the matter to EACC which then initiated a sting operation and caught the official red-handed.

Isaboke was held at Kisii Police Station and later released on Kes30,000 cash bail pending the finalization of the investigation.

