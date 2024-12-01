Okiya Omtatah Hits Out At President Ruto Over Remarks About Tanzania

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has slammed President William Ruto after he praised Tanzania for having overtaken Kenya in trading within East Africa.

Speaking on Saturday, Omtatah said it was concerning for the Head of State to commend Tanzania for overtaking Kenya.

The candid senator attributed Kenya’s underperformance against Tanzania to taxation and unpredictable business policies.

“President Ruto’s commendation of Tanzania for overtaking Kenya in trade within East Africa is deeply concerning. Rather than celebrating our neighbor’s growth, this statement inadvertently highlights the failure of Kenya’s current policies to sustain its regional economic leadership,” said Omtatah.

He added, “Kenya’s underperformance is not accidental; it stems from burdensome taxation, unpredictable business policies, and widespread corruption. These factors have driven investors across the border, leading to increased unemployment, reduced tax revenues, and a sharp decline in Kenyan exports.”

Omtatah noted that for Kenya’s economy to rebound, significant changes need to be made in President Ruto’s administration.

“A thriving economy cannot be built on over-taxation, corruption, and disruptive governance. It requires transparency, consistent policies, and a business-friendly environment that inspires confidence among investors and citizens alike,” he stated.

President Ruto on Friday during the East Africa Community summit in Arusha stated that Kenya had previously been the leading nation in trade within East Africa before being overtaken by Tanzania.

“Kenya was the leading country in terms of goods and services that we trade in East Africa. Today, Tanzania has overtaken Kenya and I must commend Tanzania for the progress they are making, the numbers are growing of trade between our countries,” Ruto remarked.

Also Read: President Ruto Elected New East African Community Chair