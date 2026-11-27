Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old university student Sharon Otieno, bringing a major development in a case that has remained before Kenyan courts since 2018.

High Court Judge Cecilia Wairimu Githua handed down the sentence at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 27, 2026. Obado’s former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, also received 25 years in prison, while former Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero was sentenced to 18 years.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Githua described Obado as the architect of the criminal plan, saying he supplied the motive and financial resources used to facilitate the killing.

“The evidence established that the offence involved planning, coordination and participation of the offenders, each playing a distinct role in facilitating the execution of a common design to kill the deceased,” she said.

The judge further found that Oyamo operationalised and facilitated the execution of the plan, while Obiero provided logistical support and helped conceal evidence.

Justice Githua said the aggravating circumstances surrounding the murder outweighed the mitigating factors presented by the three convicts. She also rejected a request for a non-custodial sentence for Obado, which Sharon’s family had supported to allow him to continue providing financial assistance to her children.

The judge warned against setting a precedent where people convicted of serious offences could avoid imprisonment through financial support to victims’ families.

“In my view, the law cannot permit a situation where punishment for an offence is primarily determined by the victim’s financial dependence on an offender,” she said.

The court also declined to award compensation or restitution to Sharon’s family, citing insufficient evidence to establish the extent of the losses suffered. However, it directed that the sentences take into account the periods the convicts had spent in lawful custody.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were convicted of murder on July 23, 2026, following a lengthy trial. Prosecutors called 42 witnesses and presented 81 exhibits.

Sharon, a 26-year-old Rongo University student who was seven months pregnant, was murdered in September 2018. Investigations established that she had been in an intimate relationship with Obado, which resulted in a pregnancy he was unhappy about.

The legal battle may continue, with Obado’s legal team indicating plans to appeal the conviction and sentence.

A Notice of Appeal had been filed on Friday.