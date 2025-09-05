Okoth Obado Surrenders Property Worth Ksh235 Million to State

Former Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado, his co-accused, has entered into a plea bargain agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga in a corruption case involving alleged misappropriation of Ksh73.4 million.

The agreement follows a formal request by the accused to resolve the matter through an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

The former Migori county boss and his co-accused were facing charges over the alleged misappropriation of Ksh73.4 million from the County Government of Migori between 2013 and 2017.

The charges stemmed from transactions linked to the alleged embezzlement of public funds from the County Government of Migori between 2013 and 2017.

“After receiving written requests, the DPP directed the prosecution team to engage the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and defence lawyers in consultations. Three meetings were held, leading to a consensus to settle the matter through a plea bargain,” the ODPP stated.

In the agreement, Obado and his co-accused agreed to forfeit assets equivalent to three times the amount in question.

They surrendered eight parcels of land and two Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, with a combined estimated value of Ksh235.6 million.

The properties handed over to the state include: a Loresho Ridge house valued at Ksh40 million, Sunrise Centre commercial block in Suna East worth Ksh88 million, 2 five-storey residential blocks with 40 units in Suna East valued at Ksh57.6 million, and 2 apartments in Greenspan, Nairobi, worth Ksh18 million.

They also handed over a massionette house in Greenspan, Nairobi, worth Ksh14.5 million, a residential Property, Kamagambo, worth Ksh10 million, and a single-storey residential block with eight one-bedroom units in Suna East valued at Ksh7.7 million.

The plea bargain was formally presented before the court in accordance with Section 137A–O of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Criminal Procedure (Plea Bargaining) Rules, 2018.

Under Section 137C, plea agreements may be initiated either by the prosecution or the accused. The court will review and determine the final terms of the plea agreement.

Also Read: EACC to Auction Obado’s Ksh428M Assets in Anti-Graft Raid