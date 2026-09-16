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Okoth Obado to be Sentenced on November 27 in Sharon Otieno Murder Case

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Okoth Obado.

Okoth Obado.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo will know their fate on November 27, 2026, over the murder of  Sharon Otieno.

Justice Cecelia Waithaya Githua on Wednesday said she will consider the submissions presented in court before determining the sentence to be imposed on each of the three convicts.

“The court has been informed by the parties, together with the written submissions on litigation, and will deliver its ruling on sentence on the 27th of November,” Justice Githua announced.

Sharn Otieno’s parents on Wednesday urged the court to spare Obado a custodial sentence, saying they had forgiven him and would prefer that he be released on a non-custodial sentence.

“Don’t crucify Governor Obado. If he goes for death or life sentencing, I’ll see another death in my life. Do me a favour; just don’t take him to jail,” Sharon’s mother, Melida Auma, told the court.

Sharon’s father, Zachariah Otieno, on his part, told the court that he would not oppose a non-custodial sentence for Obado but expressed a different position regarding his two co-convicts.

“He sent his relatives to my home for a reconciliation. That is why I have come to this end to talk to him. If the court agrees to non-custodial, that will be okay with me because he is remorseful,” he said.

“But I am too bitter today seeing Oyamo and Caspal, since they were last seen with my daughter until she was killed.”

On July, 23, the court found Obado, Oyamo, and Obiero guilty of the murder of Sharon Otieno.

In her ruling, Justice Githua said the prosecution had established a complete chain of circumstantial evidence linking the three accused persons to the murder.

“It is therefore my finding that the prosecution has proved its case against the first, second and third accused persons beyond reasonable doubt. I consequently find each accused guilty of the offence of murder. Each accused is accordingly convicted,” Justice Githua ruled.

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