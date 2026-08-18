Okoth Obado to Be Sentenced on September 16 for Sharon Otieno’s Murder

The High Court has set September 16, 2026, for the sentencing hearing of former Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado and his two co-convicts following their conviction for the September 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

The date was confirmed after a probation officer submitted a comprehensive victim impact report outlining the severe emotional and financial toll Sharon’s murder has inflicted on her surviving family over the past eight years.

Following the presentation of the report, the court directed both prosecution and defense legal teams to file and serve their respective written submissions ahead of the formal September sentencing hearing.

On July 23, 2026, Lady Justice Cecilia Githua found Obado, his former personal assistant, and a former Migori County clerk guilty of murder. Delivering her judgment, Justice Githua noted that the prosecution’s 42 witnesses built an unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence.

“I am satisfied that the circumstances presented in this case, taken cumulatively, form a chain so complete that there is no escape from the conclusion that the accused persons, jointly with others not before the court, committed the offence,” Justice Githua ruled.

Sharon’s body was discovered dumped in a thicket in Uriri Constituency, Homa Bay County, in September 2018. An autopsy conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor confirmed she died from strangulation and excessive bleeding caused by multiple stab wounds.

The court-filed probation report revealed that Sharon’s murder left her family financially depleted and emotionally traumatized. To cover funeral costs totaling Ksh3.5 million and legal expenses exceeding Ksh1.2 million over eight years of court proceedings in Nairobi, the family was forced to sell a one-acre piece of land and livestock.

“The victim family prays for compensation,” the report by Principal Probation Officer Salome Muthoni states, urging the court to consider interventions to stabilize Sharon’s three surviving children and her aging parents.

Obado and his co-convicts will remain in custody at Integrity Centre facilities as they await the High Court’s final determination on September 16.