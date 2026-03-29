Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho Dies

Ol Kalou Constituency, Member of Parliament, David Kiaraho, is dead.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, in a statement, confirmed Kiaraho’s demise, saying he succumbed on Sunday, March 29, while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

“It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify Members of the National Assembly and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Member for Ol Kalou, the Late Hon. David Njuguna Kiaraho, CBS, MP, who passed away today, Sunday, 29th March 2026, at around twenty minutes past 1 am while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital,” Wetang’ula stated.

The National Assembly Speaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to Kiaraho’s family and friends for the loss.

Wetang’ula further appointed a 9-member committee led by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku to coordinate Kiaraho’s send-off.

“In this regard, I have appointed Members to the Funeral Preparation Committee to liaise with the family and coordinate a befitting send-off for the Late Hon. Kiaraho.

“The team will be led by the Member for Kinangop, the Hon. Kwenya Thuku, MP, assisted by the Member for Nyandarua, the Hon. Faith Gitau, CBS, MP, and seven (7) other members,” Wetang’ula added.

Kiaraho was serving his third term as the Member for Ol Kalou Constituency, having been first elected to the National Assembly during the 2013 General Elections.

Until his untimely demise, the late Kiaraho served the National Assembly with diligence and commitment as a Member of the Departmental Committee on Transport & Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

Kiaraho, CBS, MP was born on 2nd October 1963 and attended Alliance High School before later joining the University of Nairobi, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture.

Prior to joining politics, Kiaraho built a professional career as an architect and served as Principal Architect at Archgrid Systems, establishing a strong background in infrastructure and built environment projects.

This comes weeks after Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno passed away after being involved in a plane crash in Nandi County.