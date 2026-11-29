Ol Pejeta Conservancy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Heath has been arrested after detectives recovered seven firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and wildlife trophies during a security operation in Laikipia County.

The operation was conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Laikipia in collaboration with officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

According to DCI, the operation followed intelligence-led investigations into the suspected unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, and wildlife trophies at a residential property within the conservancy.

“The operation, mounted by detectives from DCI Laikipia working alongside officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), followed intelligence-led investigations into the suspected unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies at a residential property within the conservancy,” DCI said.

Armed with a search warrant, the officers raided premises belonging to Heath, where they discovered firearms and ammunition stored in the boot of a vehicle bearing registration number KCG 865Y.

The recovered weapons included two Winchester rifles of .375 and .243 calibres, alongside five other firearms identified as Lawn & Holder, Cooswel & Horizon, W. Meadows, Benelli and Ferlach.

Detectives also seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibres, including 71 rounds of .375, two rounds of .458, 149 rounds of .450, 83 rounds of .243, 423 rounds of 12-bore and 110 rounds of .470.

The ammunition was not reflected in the conservancy’s firearms records, and no satisfactory explanation or supporting documentation was provided to account for its possession.

The search was subsequently extended to the conservancy’s armoury, where detectives recovered two elephant tusks weighing 31.10 kilogrammes and 28.50 kilogrammes respectively, as well as a dried lion skin.

The wildlife trophies had reportedly not been declared to KWS or entered into the conservancy’s records, raising questions about their possession and handling.

All the recovered items were documented and transported to Nanyuki Police Station for further police action.

Heath was subsequently arrested and placed in custody as detectives prepared to process him ahead of his arraignment in court.

“Investigations are ongoing, with detectives working closely with KWS to establish the full circumstances surrounding the recoveries and determine whether further offences were committed,” DCI added.