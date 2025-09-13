Omanyala Powers into 100m Semis at World Championships in Tokyo

African sprint star Ferdinand Omanyala has clawed his way into the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, despite admitting he’s operating at only “85-90%” fitness due to a nagging injury. The Kenyan record holder clocked a time of 10.12 seconds, finishing third in a competitive Heat 7 on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Omanyala’s performance, while enough to secure an automatic qualification spot, left some Kenyan fans uneasy, especially considering his usual explosive starts. He trailed South Africa’s Olympic silver medalist Akani Simbine, who won the heat in 10.02 seconds, and Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, who secured second place with 10.09 seconds.

“I’m just good because you know, I have been struggling with that injury for the last couple of weeks so for me today just coming out and getting the finish line for it sort of blazing on its own so I’m happy,” Omanyala stated, reflecting on his challenging journey to the championships. The 29-year-old had previously withdrawn from the 2025 Diamond League finals in Zurich due to hip, iliopsoas, and gluteal pain, highlighting the severity of his physical struggles.

His season has been a mixed bag, with a second-place finish in Xiamen (10.13s), a dip to ninth in Keqiao (10.20s), and stronger runs in Rabat (10.05s) and Rome (10.01s). He also secured third at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi with 10.07 seconds.

Omanyala now faces a formidable challenge in Sunday’s semi-finals, where he is set to clash with sprinting giants such as Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, American star Kenny Bednarek, Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, and Bahamian sprinter Terrence Jones. Leading contenders like Thompson, Noah Lyles, and Oblique Seville also comfortably advanced to the semis, promising a thrilling showdown.

Despite the injury concerns, Omanyala is drawing strength from the electrifying atmosphere in Tokyo. “No, it was different of course because the last time we were here it was like raining because there were no fans in the field. Today it was electrifying and you know, I always love racing in these big stadiums and thanks to the fans who came out, they’ll enjoy of course,” he stated.

As Kenya watches with bated breath, Omanyala remains focused on a step-by-step approach. “First to believe that I’ve finished that race and then I’ll start thinking about tomorrow,” he concluded, hinting at the mental fortitude required to compete at this level while not at peak physical condition. His quest to reignite the magic that saw him set the African record of 9.77 seconds in Nairobi in 2021 continues.