Omtata Rejects Ahmednasir’s Apology Demand Over Rice Import Row

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has vehemently rejected Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi’s demand for an apology regarding his Senate remarks on the controversial importation of 500,000 tonnes of duty-free rice. In a letter dated August 25, 2025, Omtatah asserted that his statements were made in the public interest and are protected by parliamentary privilege, setting the stage for a potential legal battle.

The dispute stems from Omtatah’s July 9, 2025, statements on the floor of the Senate, where he questioned the due process involved in allocating the duty-free import quota to a private corporation, identified by Ahmednasir as his client. Ahmednasir had threatened legal action if the Senator did not retract his words within seven days, claiming Omtatah’s remarks defamed his client and lacked factual basis.

However, Senator Omtatah remains unyielding. In his robust response, he stated, “With due respect, your demands are not only devoid of legal merit but represent a fundamental misunderstanding of Parliamentary privilege, Constitutional oversight and the doctrine of separation of powers.” He further emphasized his commitment to transparency and accountability, declaring, “I categorically state that I stand by every word in my request for a statement from the Senate regarding the approval of the duty-free waivers for the rice imports. I made the request in the public interest and will continue to perform my duties as a Senator to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.”

Omtatah invoked Article 117 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act, which shield Members of Parliament from civil or penal proceedings for statements made within either House. He also cited the Defamation Act, 1970, which grants absolute privilege to fair and accurate reports of parliamentary proceedings. The Senator even referenced a 2020 Appellate Court ruling involving himself, which affirmed the paramountcy of parliamentary privilege.

Omtatah had previously highlighted concerns that the large-scale importation would negatively impact local farmers, whose rice was reportedly rotting in stores due to lack of market. The High Court had initially frozen the Cabinet decision allowing the duty-free importation of 500,000 metric tonnes of rice, following a petition by local farmers who argued it lacked public participation and would depress market prices. While the court later partially lifted the ban, it reduced the import volume to 250,000 tonnes and shortened the import window to three months, ending October 31, 2025.

Omtatah’s stance indicates the ongoing tension between parliamentary oversight and private interests. He redirected Ahmednasir, suggesting that any clarifications or denials from his client should be presented to the appropriate Senate Committee, stating, “You state without proof that your client never received the quota. That is welcome news. I am certain the Senate Committee will be glad to hear it. That is the proper channel for your client to place its position.”

The Senator concluded by vowing to continue airing matters of public concern openly and seeking statements from various committees.