Omtatah Files Petition Seeking Removal of Three Court of Appeal Judges

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of three Court of Appeal judges.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, Omtatah accused the three judges of denying him access to the Supreme Court in a case challenging the Kenya-United States Health Cooperation Framework.

The three judges include: Justice L. Kimaru, Justice Sila Munyao, and Hon. Justice Dr J. O. Okello.

Omtatah noted that the High Court had on December 19, 2025, issued conservatory orders suspending implementation of the framework pending hearing and determination of the case, ruling that the issues raised were serious and constitutionally significant.

However, the government later sought a stay of the conservatory orders before the Court of Appeal.

On May 12, 2026, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Kimaru, Munyao, and Okello granted the stay orders, effectively allowing implementation of the framework to proceed.

Omtatah faulted the judges for failing to provide reasons for their decision immediately, instead indicating that the reasons would only be delivered on October 30, 2026.

“On 12 May 2026, the Court of Appeal bench comprising Justices Kimaru, Munyao, and Okello issued an order staying the High Court Conservatory Orders. However, the judges did not provide reasons for their decision. Instead, they stated that their reasons would only be delivered on 30 October 2026, nearly five months later.

“In practical terms, the order took immediate effect, but the reasons supporting that order were withheld. It is this conduct that has compelled me to approach the Judicial Service Commission,” said Omtatah.

The Busia Senator argued that the delay in issuing a ruling had made it impossible for him to file a meaningful appeal before the Supreme Court.

“I have filed a Notice of Appeal to the Supreme Court and prepared a Petition of Appeal. However, without a reasoned ruling from the Court of Appeal, my constitutional right of appeal has been rendered practically ineffective,” he said.

Omtatah linked the disputed framework to ongoing discussions surrounding a proposed US-backed Ebola isolation facility in Kenya, arguing that implementation of the agreement could have irreversible consequences before the Supreme Court has an opportunity to intervene.

He urged the Judicial Service Commission to handle the matter independently and objectively, while also calling on the public and media to engage the issue responsibly.

Senator Omtataha asked JSC to investigate whether the conduct complained of amounts to gross misconduct, breach of the Judicial Service code of conduct and ethics, violation of the constitutional rights to fair hearing and access to justice, and conduct undertaken in bad faith outside the protection of judicial immunity.

“I therefore urge the Judicial Service Commission to approach this matter with seriousness, independence, fidelity to the Constitution, and commitment to the rule of law,” he added.