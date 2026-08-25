Omtatah Presses KNEC to Reveal Full Details of 2026 National Exams Printing Contract

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has demanded that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) disclose comprehensive details of the procurement and printing of examination materials for the 2026 KCSE, KJSEA and KPSEA national exams, arguing that national security cannot be used as a blanket excuse to withhold information on how public funds are spent.

In a letter dated August 20, 2026, addressed to KNEC’s Chief Executive Officer and received at the council’s Nairobi registry on August 21, Omtatah invoked Article 35 of the Constitution and the Access to Information Act, 2016, to seek records on the procurement, contracting and printing of the materials. He noted that the request followed an appearance by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education and the KNEC CEO before a National Assembly committee, where officials indicated that some procurement details could not be disclosed on national security grounds.

“The invocation of national security cannot, in our view, operate as a blanket exemption from the constitutional right of access to information,” Omtatah stated in the letter, adding that any limitation on that right must be grounded in law and applied only to information that is genuinely exempt.

The senator wants KNEC to reveal the tender number, the procurement method used, the number of firms that participated, the evaluation criteria applied and the identity of the successful bidder. He is also seeking the total contract value covering printing, packaging, handling and distribution of the materials, the budget allocated for the exercise, and whether the amount already paid or committed falls within approved limits.

Omtatah further wants to know whether the winning firm is Kenyan, foreign, or a joint venture, whether KNEC verified its technical and financial capacity before awarding the deal, and whether any part of the work was subcontracted. On compliance, he is asking whether the bidder was required to prove it meets its tax obligations and whether KNEC confirmed its tax status with the Kenya Revenue Authority before the contract was signed.

His request comes amid public scrutiny of Inform Lykos (SA) Hellas Ltd, a Greek company previously linked to printing Kenya’s exams and ballot papers, which has faced reported KRA scrutiny over alleged tax liabilities. Omtatah clarified he is not alleging the firm won the 2026 contract, nor is he seeking examination content, security features or other information that could compromise the exams’ integrity.

He asked that KNEC identify any information it withholds, cite the specific legal basis, and release all non-exempt portions of the requested records. “We accordingly request that the information be furnished within the statutory period prescribed by section 9 of the Access to Information Act, 2016,” Omtatah wrote, giving KNEC 21 days to respond. The council had not issued a public reply by the time of publication.