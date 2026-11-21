One person has died and more than 10 others have sustained serious injuries after a matatu carrying passengers, including students who had just completed their 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, collided with a trailer along the Eldoret-Webuye Highway.

The accident occurred on Friday night, November 20, near Njoroge Trading Centre in Lumakanda Ward, Kakamega County, as the candidates travelled home following the conclusion of their national examinations.

Lumakanda Ward Member of County Assembly Benard Wanyonyi Mulama confirmed the incident in a statement issued around midnight on Saturday, November 21. He said most of those injured were students and expressed his condolences to the family of the person who died.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I extend my sincere condolences following the tragic road accident that occurred tonight near Njoroge Trading Centre along the Eldoret-Webuye highway, right here in our Lumakanda Ward,” Mulama stated.

The MCA also described the incident as a painful turn of events for candidates who had been travelling home after completing their examinations.

It had not been established by the time of publication whether the deceased was among the KCSE candidates. The exact circumstances that led to the collision were also yet to be determined.

The crash disrupted traffic along the busy highway, prompting the Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association of Kenya (LoDCCA) to issue an alert warning motorists about heavy congestion around Kipkaren.

“At Kipkaren along the Eldoret-Webuye highway, there is an accident that has caused a huge jam,” the association stated.

Mulama urged motorists using the highway to exercise caution, particularly when approaching stalled or parked vehicles, to prevent further accidents.

The incident comes as thousands of candidates across the country begin travelling home after completing the 2026 KCSE examinations, raising fresh concerns over their safety during the holiday travel period.

It also follows the deaths of three candidates during the examination period, which Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had earlier confirmed.

The candidates were Roteno Kongestina Achieng of Alaru Central Mixed Secondary School in Homa Bay County, Cornelius Kiplagat Rotich of Katebe Secondary School in Uasin Gishu County, and Vivian Adhiambo Owiti from Siaya County.

Achieng and Rotich reportedly died after falling ill, while Owiti was reportedly murdered at her family home on October 30.