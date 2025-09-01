One MSS Officer Killed, 8 Injured After Accident in Haiti

One Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) officer has succumbed after being involved in a road accident in Haiti.

In a statement, MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka said MSS officers were in a recovery operation along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road when the accident happened.

The accident involved two MaxxPro vehicles, and one vehicle was towing the other when it developed mechanical problems.

“On Sunday, 31 August 2025, at approximately 1700 hours, officers of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) were involved in a tragic road traffic accident along the Kenscoff–Pétion-Ville road at Perlerin 9. The incident occurred during a recovery operation involving two MaxxPro vehicles. While one vehicle was towing the other, it developed mechanical problems, leading to the incident,” read part of the statement.

The gruesome accident resulted in two fatalities, including one MSS officer and a Haitian civilian.

Eight other MSS officers sustained injuries during the accident and were rushed to the Lambert Santé Hospital for medical attention.

Ombaka noted that three of the injured officers are in critical condition and require medical evacuation to the Dominican Republic.

“The accident, unfortunately, also involved civilians. The injured personnel were rushed to the Lambert Santé Hospital in Pétion-Ville, where one MSS Officer and a civilian were pronounced dead. Eight MSS officers sustained injuries; three of the injured are in serious condition and require medical evacuation to the Dominican Republic for specialized treatment after initial care at the Aspen Level 2 Hospital at the LSA 2,” Ombaka stated.

The MSS spokesperson further extended condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones during the accident.

“The MSS extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as with the injured, as they recover,” Ombaka added.

