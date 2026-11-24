Kisii Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka has dismissed claims that he has entered into a political agreement to support Governor Simba Arati’s re-election bid in 2027.

Onyonka on Tuesday clarified that he had not entered into any political pact with any individual in Kisii County to support their gubernatorial ambitions in next year’s general election.

The Kisii Senator described the reports of an alleged deal with Governor Arati as misinformation and propaganda.

“I am currently in the United States of America, engaging on important issues that concern our national political discourse. I would like to demystify on a matter of misinformation that has been circulating back at home, during my US trip.

“First, I have not entered into any political pact with any individual in Kisii County to support him for governor, more especially the current governor,” he said.

The ODM lawmaker called on his supporters to disregard any information claiming he had reached a deal with Governor Arati.

Onyonka maintained that his immediate responsibility was to continue serving the electorate who voted him into office, adding that residents would ultimately determine his next political move after completing his Senate term.

The Kisii Senator said he would return to the electorate to consult them on the political seat he should contest and the political alignment he should pursue.

“I firmly state that I will be going back to the people who elected me to consult them on the seat that I will be fit to vie and on which alignment I will be. Until then, I continue serving my people,” he added.