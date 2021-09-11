Connect with us

OPINION: Guineans Are Happy With Coup, Why UN, AU,Ecowas, the US On Contrary?

Guineas are happy with the ouster of former President Alpha Conde; UN, AU, Ecowas, and the US should have Guineans at heart!

By

Published

Guineans flood the streets to celebrate the coup with Members of Guinea armed Forces
Guineans flood the streets to celebrate the coup with Members of Guinea armed Forces

KDRTV MINNEAPOLIS: A weak ago, Guinean Special Military elites led by Col. Mammandy seized power from former President Alpha Conde.

The junta said they took the step to rescue the country from rampant corruption and mismanagement.

The military leaders replaced all ministers in the former Conde`s government with military commanders.

The military also proceeded to freeze the accounts of the public institutions included the ex-ministers,, in a bid to secure public resources.

The international community was quick to condemn the junta for the coup and detention of the former President Alpha Conde.

So far, the regional envoy met the coup leaders and ousted President Alpha Conde and confirmed he was in good health.

According to the military, they had freed political detainees believed to be opponents of former President Alpha Conde.

The junta was ken to resume flights inside and outside the country and affording mining companies a conducive environment to operate.

Since day one of the coups, no reports of civilians being assaulted, detained, injured, or killed have been registered in the country.

The Guineans have been siding with their soldiers and applauding them for ousting former president Mr. Conde.

Every time the military patrols the capital Conacjry, civilians can be seen praising them and taking photos with them.

Then you would stop for a moment and ask why the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), Ecowas, United States, and Nigeria,, among other countries,, would condemn the junta for the coup?

YES, the rule of law must be respected; however, what has the international community done to eradicate corruption and mismanagement in Guinea? Or is it not true Guinea is facing rampant corruption and mismanagement?

But again, how would the Guinea coup impact the region or rather the continent? It happened in Mali, now Guinea; which African country is next? Is this the most effective way for African liberation!

I recommended that the international community handle the Guinea coup with a keen consideration of the calls of the Guineans!

