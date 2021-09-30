Opinion: I Attended Raila’s Mt Kenya Foundation Meeting As A fence-sitter And Made These Observations

The Kenya Tea Sector Lobby chairperson Irungu Nyakera has penned his take following ODM leader Raila Odinga’s meeting with Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) members.
Nyakera, who is eyeing Muranga Governor’s seat, took to social media to pen his views following the meeting that was held at Safari Park Hotel.
In the meeting held on Tuesday, Mt Kenya tycoons led by Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.
Yesterday I attended the Mt Kenya Foundation meeting hosting Raila Odinga. As a fence sitter, I made three observations:
- The consultative meeting did not entertain a single question or comment from attendees. It’s therefore evident that prior meetings had been held by the relevant “Mt Kenya functionaries” and attendees were only invited to endorse the minutes of those meetings;
- The list of speakers missed out on youth and women. Only one woman spoke. Raila said youth lack experience and that’s why they should remain patient as the elders speak to them;
- Raila’s message was dry and won’t work for the majority of the youth. Youth aren’t interested in what happened to Jaramogi, Achieng Oneko and Kenyatta in 1948. And 1952. Or even the fact that Kikuyu, Embu and Meru people had to carry Stamped Passes to move around the country. Youth want someone to speak to their current struggles of joblessness and hopelessness.
My conclusion is that Baba has now been demystified and looks electable even in Mt Kenya.
I also think Baba is not a bad man. But the people selling him don’t mean well for him. They are not in touch with Wanjiku. He should fire them and find new advisers.
Good morning. And avoid throwing stones. Am only a fence sitter.
