Opposition Appeals to ICC to Investigate Ruto Over Alleged Political Violence

The United Opposition has appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate President William Ruto over allegations of political violence and the use of organised groups to intimidate political opponents.

In a statement on Wedneday August 19, the United Opposition said the recent incidents of violence reported in different parts of the country could no longer be dismissed as isolated confrontations between rival political supporters.

“The escalating incidents of political violence witnessed in different parts of Kenya can no longer be dismissed as isolated confrontations between rival political supporters.

“Taken together, they reveal a disturbing pattern that raises fundamental questions about the neutrality of our security institutions, the protection of constitutional freedoms and, ultimately, whether Kenya is being adequately prepared for a peaceful, free and credible General Election in 2027,” read the statement in part.

The opposition called on the ICC to consider investigating President Ruto if evidence emerges showing that widespread or systematic attacks against civilians were organised, financed, directed or tolerated by individuals in positions of authority.

“We call upon the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to closely monitor developments in Kenya and to undertake a preliminary assessment of whether credible information exists warranting examination under the Rome Statute,” the group stated.

The Opposition also asked the ICC to review the status of previous charges levelled against President Ruto and assess whether to reopen the case.

“Should evidence emerge demonstrating that widespread or systematic attacks against civilians are being organised, financed, directed or tolerated by those in positions of authority,

“We urge the Prosecutor to exercise the powers provided under Article 15 of the Rome Statute to initiate an investigation, especially against the person bearing the greatest responsibility, namely President William Samoei Ruto, a former ICC indictee, and to review and determine the status of the previous charges against him,” the opposition said.

The opposition said its call for international scrutiny was not intended to prejudge the criminal responsibility of any individual, but argued that accountability was necessary to deter political violence.

It also urged Kenyans, religious leaders, civil society organisations, lawyers, professional bodies, journalists and youth organisations to reject political violence regardless of the political side responsible.

The group further urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work with other institutions to guarantee that every Kenyan can participate in the 2027 General Election freely and without fear.

“We further call upon the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work closely with all relevant institutions to ensure that every Kenyan can vote freely, peacefully and without fear,” the opposition stated.