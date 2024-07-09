Connect with us

News

Order Police IG Japhet Koome To Resign- Kalonzo Tells Ruto

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for the resignation of the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome over police brutality.

Speaking on Tuesday at KICC, July 8, Kalonzo told President Ruto to order IG Koome to retire or to remove police from the streets to ensure normalcy returns.

“In order to bring the country to normalcy, can the President order the Inspector General of Police to either retire or remove the police from the streets,” Kalonzo stated.

The former vice president also asked President Ruto to order the removal of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from the streets back to the barracks.

At the same time, Kalonzo called for a fresh round of dialogue to address issues facing Kenyans.

He argued that there was no way for one to wish the Gen Z revolution away.

“Mr president I want to urge that we look at our country afresh. There is no way we can wish away the Gen Z revolution,” Kalonzo said.

He added, “If we were to begin to be honest with ourselves, perhaps we need now to go back to Bomas,” he added.

In a speech at the same forum, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for dialogue with all stakeholders as a way out of the country’s crisis.

The opposition chief noted that if the NADCO report is implemented it will resolve the issues raised by Kenyans.

“If the NADCO report is implemented fully, it will solve the issues raised by these young people. We are at a very crucial juncture in the history of our country. We require a wider engagement. Let’s bring all stakeholders together,” Raila said.

Also Read: Kalonzo Issues Issues Demand To IG Koome After Alleged Abduction Of MCA

