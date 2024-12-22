Oscar Sudi Blasted Over Using Engineer Title

Kapserent Lawmaker Oscar Sudi has been chastised by the President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya Shammah Kiteme over using the Engineer title.

In a statement, Kiteme said the UDA MP should stop using the title since he has not earned it.

According to Kiteme, it takes at least eight years of learning to qualify to be called an engineer in Kenya.

“Please note the initial Eng. before anyone’s name is protected by law; Engineers Act 2011. It takes at least 8 years of hard work to earn it. Sudi, please stop this disrespectful use of the title you haven’t earned,” Kiteme said.

This comes after Sudi was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Leadership Administration and Management from Northwestern Christian University.

He received the degree during an event held at Eldoret Polytechnic on December 21, 2024.

In a statement, Sudi described his achievement as one that underscores the limitless nature of education.

“I am deeply honored to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management from Northwestern Christian University at The Eldoret National Polytechnic. This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education it truly has no limits,” stated Sudi.

The Kapseret member of parliament has previously been a subject in court, where he was accused of forgery of certificates. He was, however, acquitted of these charges.

Northeastern Christian University is an online university that offers online degree programmes in ministry, theology, biblical studies and related fields.

