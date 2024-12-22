Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Oscar Sudi Blasted Over Using Engineer Title

By

Published

Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi

Kapserent Lawmaker Oscar Sudi has been chastised by the President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya Shammah Kiteme over using the Engineer title.

In a statement, Kiteme said the UDA MP should stop using the title since he has not earned it.

According to Kiteme, it takes at least eight years of learning to qualify to be called an engineer in Kenya.

“Please note the initial Eng. before anyone’s name is protected by law; Engineers Act 2011. It takes at least 8 years of hard work to earn it. Sudi, please stop this disrespectful use of the title you haven’t earned,” Kiteme said.

This comes after Sudi was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Leadership Administration and Management from Northwestern Christian University.

Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi

He received the degree during an event held at Eldoret Polytechnic on December 21, 2024.

In a statement, Sudi described his achievement as one that underscores the limitless nature of education.

“I am deeply honored to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management from Northwestern Christian University at The Eldoret National Polytechnic. This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education it truly has no limits,” stated Sudi.

The Kapseret member of parliament has previously been a subject in court, where he was accused of forgery of certificates. He was, however, acquitted of these charges.

Northeastern Christian University is an online university that offers online degree programmes in ministry, theology, biblical studies and related fields.

Also Read: Oscar Sudi Threatens To Expose Corrupt Gov’t Officials Benefitting From Tenders

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021