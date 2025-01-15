Oscar Sudi Goes After CS Muturi Over Recent Remarks On Ruto Government

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has slammed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi after he called out the Kenya Kwanza government over the recent wave of abductions.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 15, Sudi said the move by CS Muturi was a desperate attempt to salvage his political career in Mt Kenya.

Sudi also termed the move as an attempt to blackmail President William Ruto Kenya Kwanza’s administration.

“This desperate move made now that your political career has waned, is a clear BLACKMAIL attempt.The timing is highly suspicious, revealing a COWARD man clutching at straws for political advantage. In regards to your son’s woes, who is my AGEMATE kwani alishikwa bure?? Furthermore, there are many Embu professionals who can serve the country with zeal, you can SHIP out,” Sudi remarked.

CS Muturi on Saturday demanded an explanation on why his son Leslie Muturi was abducted during the anti-government protests in June 2024.

On Tuesday, Muturi spilled the beans saying his son was kidnapped by officers from the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The Public Service CS revealed that his son was only released by the NIS officers after President William Ruto’s intervention.

“Standing outside the pavilion, I heard the President ask Noordin Haji if he was holding my son. Noordin confirmed that indeed he was holding my son and the President instructed him to release Leslie immediately. Noordin responded that Leslie would be released within an hour,” Muturi disclosed.

Meanwhile, Muturi has laughed off impeachment threats against him after he called out the Kenya Kwanza government.

The Public Service CS said he will not be intimidated by statements from “inexperienced politicians”.

“I will just say bring it on. At my age, I’m not the kind of person to respond to some perfunctory statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians. I think they’re not worthy my response. So if anybody thinks that I don’t know what I was doing, they’re up for a rude shock,” said Muturi.

