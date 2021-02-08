Oscar Sudi ‘Reduces’ Contribution to Jubilee Party to Sh50

(KDRTV)-Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has tendered a letter to the National Assembly Clerk seeking to reduce his monthly contribution to the Jubilee party from Sh10, 000 to Sh50.

According to a letter seen by KDRTV, the lawmaker said that the remaining balance of sh9950 should be sent to a Welfare Group called Kazi ni Kazi

The MP sought the directive be effective 1st March 2021

“I hereby write to direct reduction of my monthly contribution to the party from Ksh.10,000/= to Kshs.50. Effective 1st March 2021. I will henceforth be remitting Ksh.50/=. Kindly take note and effect,” reads the letter dated February 8th, 2021. “I have officially written to the Clerk of the National Assembly to deduct my monthly contributions to Jubilee Party from 10,000/- to 50/=. I will channel the balance to Kazi Ni Kazi Welfare Group,” said Oscar Sudi in his post.

Here is the said letter from MP Sudi to the National Assembly Clerk

KDRTV understands that many politicians who are allied to Deputy President William Ruto had threatened to defund the Jubilee party.

The letter has surfaced as the Deputy President is set to meet about 150 Members of Parliament in his Karen home

