Oscar Sudi Suspends Political Activities After Protestors Raided His Night Club

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has announced the suspension of his political engagements including church fundraisings until further notice following the vandalism of a popular nightclub affiliated with him.

Speaking after his Eldoret Based nightclub Timber XO was raided, Sudi said it was unfortunate for his business to be targeted.

“I will not say anything bad but since it has become something else let me also rest and suspend everything that I had planned until further notice,” Sudi stated.

The UDA MP blamed politicians from the Rift Valley region accusing them of planning the vandalism.

Sudi went on to say he has never thought of destroying anyone’s property.

“I have never in my life planned to destroy people’s property. My work has always been helping people who don’t have parents, building churches, and other things. We know people who organized it and the leaders are from home,” said Sudi.

Timber XO was raided on Tuesday evening, in what started as a peaceful protest but escalated into violence, resulting in significant damage to property.

The protestors marched from Eldoret CBD to the premises and destroyed the gate, glass walls, windows, and doors.

The irate demonstrators also stole alcohol and other properties of unknown value. Photos circulated on social media showed people carrying bottles of expensive liquor from the club.

Sudi is among the MPs who have been targeted in the nationwide anti finance bill protests.

Other MPs who properties have been destroyed include; Molo MP Kimani Kuria, Kieni MP Anthony Wainaina and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichun’gwah.

