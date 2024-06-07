Oscar Sudi’s acquittal by the court over certificate forgery claims condemned by the academic fraternity

KDRTV News Nairobi-The acquittal of the Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi by the High court on his academic credentials has brought mixed reactions among netizens.

Many netizens have pointed an accusing finger to the judicial system’s inability to rein on corruption and ensure justice is served especially when politicians are involved in corruption.

The Judge’s ruling indicated that the prosecutor obtained the evidence illegally which persuaded him to dismiss the case, but the prosecutor claimed that he is going to appeal the ruling because he has sufficient evidence to charge Hon. Oscar Sudi for forgery a crime punishable by law and Sudi should serve as an example to anyone forging academic papers to enable him get employment in Kenya.

Other netizens are seeing a hand in Sudi’s crafty dealings and allege that he might have compromised or intimidated the Judge to rule in his favor a claim which is very difficult to prove in Kenya.

Many Kenyan Diaspora leaders allege that the Oscar Kipchumba’s case is the manifestation of state capture and abuse of power, and the Country is not headed in the right direction whereby the court systems are used to rubberstamp actions of some politicians who commit crimes but can’t be punished because they are above the law and protected by the state.

READ MORE:Gym Trainer Cons His Clients By Faking The Death Of His Mom And Rakes In Thousands Of Shillings In Kisumu City

“The evidence produced in court was sufficient enough to punish Hon. Oscar Sudi that could have stripped him off his parliamentary seat but the verdict from the court has shocked so many people and this kind of actions if not curtailed could ruin the independency of the judicial system and Kenya might be headed back to the gallows” Dr. Clive Kebichi from Boston Massachusetts said.

“This is an insult to the academic fraternity when you allow a self-proclaimed “Engineer” who didn’t even attend any Engineering class on this planet earth to go scott free without punishment what example are we showing to the very hardworking students in colleges or universities?” quipped Mr. Tom Butulo an Engineering student at the University of Purdue Indiana.

Mr David Ogega from Atlanta Georgia who is a regular contributor on various Diaspora forums and a human rights crusader never minced his words and equated the current Kenyan government to a Gestapo system.