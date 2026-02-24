Osianyi Praises Governor Wamatangi After Kiambu Doubles On Source Revenue

Former Chief Administrative Secretary David Osianyi has showered praise on Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi after the Senate Public Accounts Committee passed a unanimous vote of confidence on him.

In a statement, Osianyi noted that Kiambu County doubled its Own Source Revenue (OSR) from KSh2.79 billion to KSh5.45 billion since the current administration took office.

“I have watched a clip of the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee passing a unanimous vote of confidence on Governor Wamatangi of Kiambu County.

“In their submissions, they confirm that Kiambu has doubled own source revenue to 5.45 billion shillings from 2.79B when the new regime took over,” he stated.

Osianyi noted that in many counties, OSR has historically been a breeding ground for graft, with officials allegedly under-declaring collections and diverting funds for personal gain.

According to the former CAS, some devolved units report revenue growth without demonstrating tangible development outcomes.

“For most counties, this is where governors loot, because they underdeclare the collection and divert it to personal investments. So, a county that has the potential of collecting 500m extra, declares that they only collected 120m. The difference is ordinarily the governor’s loot with his/her henchmen,” said Osianyi.

He noted that Kiambu County has constructed six Level IV hospitals and 28 new Level III hospitals, significantly improving access to healthcare services.

“Kiambu has been able to ensure that no patient walks more than 5km to reach a proper healthcare facility. I can safely say that Wamatangi has achieved more than all his predecessors combined in healthcare facilities. Wow,” he said.

Osianyi also highlighted investments in early childhood education. He mentioned that in the last financial year, more than 220 ECDE classrooms were built across the county, bringing the total constructed since Governor Wamatangi assumed office to over 500.

“I don’t even think the people in Kiambu themselves appreciate the guy as much as he should be. I am not sure that they understand the phrase, A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and whether they have internalized the long-term impact of this development,” Osianyi asserted.

While acknowledging that corruption challenges may not have been entirely eradicated, Osianyi argued that Wamatangi’s leadership has significantly curtailed wastage, leading to tangible benefits for residents.

“Something is definitely working in Kiambu. Imagine if this had been done with the previous regimes in that county. How far would they be? How much more would they have accomplished? They would even have been able to do bitumen standard roads on their own for several kilometers,” he added.

Further, Osianyi appealed to Kiambu locals to safeguard the gains made under the current administration and to measure leadership performance by the broader public good rather than individual interests.

“I want urge the good people of Kiambu to pay attention to a Governor whose heart is in the right place, and to ensure they guard him jealously. And no, don’t measure success by your personal desire, measure it by the common good achieved for the whole county,” he concluded.